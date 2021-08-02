Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Earns Buy Rating from Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued their buy rating on shares of Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

ENB has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. CSFB upgraded Enbridge from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Enbridge to C$53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enbridge to an outperform rating and set a C$55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$52.75.

Get Enbridge alerts:

ENB stock opened at C$49.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$48.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.26, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.59. Enbridge has a 1-year low of C$35.80 and a 1-year high of C$50.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$99.62 billion and a PE ratio of 15.74.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.70 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$12.19 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.51%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.