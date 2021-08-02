Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) COO Sells $60,371.50 in Stock

Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) COO Cesar Johnston sold 25,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total value of $60,371.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Cesar Johnston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Cesar Johnston sold 10,187 shares of Energous stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total value of $28,217.99.

On Friday, May 14th, Cesar Johnston sold 24,813 shares of Energous stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $62,032.50.

Shares of NASDAQ WATT opened at $2.52 on Monday. Energous Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $7.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.69. The firm has a market cap of $156.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 3.30.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Energous had a negative net margin of 7,172.61% and a negative return on equity of 93.54%. Research analysts anticipate that Energous Co. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Energous by 203.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,599 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its stake in Energous by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 22,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 5,996 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Energous during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Energous by 247.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Energous by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 19,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 8,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Energous from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Energous from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

About Energous

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a strategic partnership with Xentris Wireless to develop ruggedized products for military applications using the company's radio frequency based charging technology.

