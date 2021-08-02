Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Purchased by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Entegris by 270.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after buying an additional 109,678 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Entegris by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 894,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,960,000 after buying an additional 23,929 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Entegris by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,811,000 after buying an additional 103,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Entegris by 1,722.4% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 78,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,541,000 after buying an additional 74,165 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENTG stock opened at $120.64 on Monday. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.51 and a 52-week high of $126.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.17 and a beta of 1.23.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Entegris had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The business had revenue of $571.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. Entegris’s payout ratio is presently 12.60%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.20.

In related news, Director Brian F. Sullivan sold 2,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $293,947.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,167,129.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Corey Rucci sold 9,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,102,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,264,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,756 shares of company stock worth $1,635,447 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

