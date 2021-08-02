Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Entegris is a leading provider of materials management solutions to the microelectronics industry including, in particular, the semiconductor manufacturing and disk manufacturing markets. The company’s materials management solutions for the semiconductor industry assure the integrity of materials as they are handled, stored, processed and transported throughout the semiconductor manufacturing process. These solutions enable customers to protect their investment in work-in-process and finished devices. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.20.

Shares of ENTG stock traded up $0.67 on Monday, reaching $121.31. 691,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876,533. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.37. Entegris has a one year low of $62.51 and a one year high of $126.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.92 and a beta of 1.23.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $571.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.97 million. Entegris had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Entegris will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Entegris news, SVP Corey Rucci sold 9,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,102,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,869 shares in the company, valued at $2,264,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian F. Sullivan sold 2,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $293,947.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,521 shares in the company, valued at $11,167,129.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,756 shares of company stock worth $1,635,447. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Entegris during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Entegris in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

