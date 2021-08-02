Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enterprise Financial operates commercial banking and wealth management businesses in metropolitan St. Louis and Kansas City, with a primary focus on serving the needs of privately held businesses, their owners and other success-minded individuals. “

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EFSC opened at $44.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.62. Enterprise Financial Services has a 52-week low of $25.21 and a 52-week high of $52.00.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 29.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

In related news, President Scott Richard Goodman sold 4,000 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $196,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 44,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,167,566.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John S. Eulich acquired 7,500 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.79 per share, with a total value of $373,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,250.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFSC. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 32.4% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,381,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,765,000 after purchasing an additional 582,331 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 41.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 662,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,771,000 after buying an additional 193,522 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 9.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,104,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,024,000 after buying an additional 182,958 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 136.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 282,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,966,000 after buying an additional 163,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the first quarter worth about $7,759,000. 70.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.