ePlus (PLUS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The software maker reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $352.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.45 million. ePlus had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 13.95%. ePlus’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ePlus to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PLUS opened at $92.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.06. ePlus has a 12 month low of $66.91 and a 12 month high of $107.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.31.

In other news, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 4,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $400,184.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,840 shares of company stock valued at $795,672 in the last quarter. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ePlus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

About ePlus

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus cloud consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

