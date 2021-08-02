EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) to post $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for EPR Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.82. EPR Properties reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,700%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that EPR Properties will report full year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $3.01. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $4.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow EPR Properties.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $125.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.62 million. EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 21.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EPR shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of EPR Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup raised shares of EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.17.

Shares of EPR stock opened at $50.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.35, a quick ratio of 10.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.87. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $20.62 and a 12 month high of $56.07.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.73%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC purchased a new position in EPR Properties in the first quarter valued at about $23,925,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 0.6% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 135,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,312,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 34.8% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 189,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,837,000 after purchasing an additional 48,938 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 111.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 34,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 17,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 100,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

