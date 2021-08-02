Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equitable (NYSE:EQH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equitable Holdings, Inc. is a financial services holding company comprised of two franchises, Equitable and AllianceBernstein. Equitable provides advice, protection and retirement strategies to individuals, families and small businesses. AllianceBernstein is a global investment management firm that offers research and diversified investment services to institutional investors, individuals and private wealth clients in major world markets. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Equitable in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Equitable from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Equitable from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.42.

Shares of EQH opened at $30.87 on Thursday. Equitable has a 1 year low of $17.33 and a 1 year high of $35.46. The company has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.51.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equitable will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.43%.

In related news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 3,400 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $98,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equitable during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Equitable during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Equitable during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Equitable by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Equitable during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

