Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:EPD)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Enterprise Products Partners in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.49. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 18.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on EPD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.64.

EPD opened at $22.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.41. Enterprise Products Partners has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $25.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.31%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 684,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,413,000 after buying an additional 53,353 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $490,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

