Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for First Quantum Minerals Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for First Quantum Minerals in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.87 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.92. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ FY2025 earnings at $8.67 EPS.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

FM has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$38.50 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on First Quantum Minerals to C$38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$30.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Scotiabank upped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$34.29.

Shares of FM opened at C$26.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.62, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$27.44. First Quantum Minerals has a 52-week low of C$11.21 and a 52-week high of C$35.07. The firm has a market cap of C$18.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 607.27.

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.58, for a total value of C$764,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,538,048.26. Also, Director Philip K.R. Pascall sold 98,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.40, for a total value of C$2,597,817.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,872,725 shares in the company, valued at C$155,022,909.10. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 298,413 shares of company stock worth $9,107,093.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.005 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.94%.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

See Also: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.