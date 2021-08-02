Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Generac Holdings Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Generac in a report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $2.42 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.80. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $480.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Generac’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.99 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. assumed coverage on Generac in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Generac in a research note on Sunday. Roth Capital raised their target price on Generac from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Generac from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.13.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $419.36 on Monday. Generac has a fifty-two week low of $151.50 and a fifty-two week high of $457.00. The stock has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.58, a PEG ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $390.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 9,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 72,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,659,000 after purchasing an additional 31,828 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter worth about $4,202,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in Generac by 1,002.7% in the second quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 11,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after acquiring an additional 10,478 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Generac by 1.7% in the first quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 20,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,687,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Generac news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,106 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $1,539,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,359,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.18, for a total transaction of $1,655,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,077,405.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,093 shares of company stock worth $10,529,840. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

