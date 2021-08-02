Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Holdings Lifted by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,217 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $529,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,266,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,221,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,727,000 after acquiring an additional 505,843 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 149.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 254,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,825,000 after acquiring an additional 152,676 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 423,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,672,000 after acquiring an additional 89,770 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on EPRT shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.81.

Shares of NYSE:EPRT opened at $29.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.31, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.35. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.28 and a 52 week high of $30.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.64.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 3.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 227.27%.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.