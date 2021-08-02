ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. Has $1.43 Million Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. decreased its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 50,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 5,981 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,888,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 6,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,975,000.

Shares of LQD traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $135.96. The stock had a trading volume of 67,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,431,240. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.91. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $127.91 and a twelve month high of $139.38.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

