Everest (ID) Hits Market Cap of $34.44 Million

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One Everest coin can currently be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000749 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Everest has traded up 12.5% against the dollar. Everest has a total market capitalization of $34.44 million and approximately $532,816.00 worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002541 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00046512 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.46 or 0.00102742 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.89 or 0.00139411 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,454.16 or 1.00198146 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $334.08 or 0.00848427 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Everest

Everest launched on December 11th, 2018. Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg . The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Everest Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

