Everipedia (IQ) Price Reaches $0.0128

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. One Everipedia coin can currently be bought for about $0.0128 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. Everipedia has a market cap of $128.31 million and approximately $11.50 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Everipedia has traded up 11.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002543 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001896 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00045978 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.45 or 0.00102794 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.67 or 0.00138927 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39,227.85 or 0.99691349 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $331.93 or 0.00843550 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Everipedia launched on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,020,923,004 coins and its circulating supply is 10,014,011,708 coins. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everipedia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everipedia using one of the exchanges listed above.

