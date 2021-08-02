Exane Asset Management Acquires Shares of 19,890 Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Exane Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,639,000. Deckers Outdoor makes up 1.7% of Exane Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Exane Asset Management owned about 0.07% of Deckers Outdoor as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DECK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth $2,940,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth $632,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 117.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,937 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,072,000 after purchasing an additional 45,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total transaction of $862,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,479 shares in the company, valued at $40,892,098.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total value of $193,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,624 shares in the company, valued at $10,709,272.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DECK. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $426.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.14.

NYSE:DECK traded up $15.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $426.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,170. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $363.62. The company has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 0.78. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $192.58 and a one year high of $415.43.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.75. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.85%. Research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.39 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to repurchase up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

