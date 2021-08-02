Exane Asset Management Buys 1,613,005 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Exane Asset Management increased its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 143.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,735,706 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,613,005 shares during the period. UBS Group makes up 9.5% of Exane Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Exane Asset Management’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $41,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in UBS Group during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in UBS Group by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in UBS Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in UBS Group by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in UBS Group by 507.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Shares of UBS stock traded up $0.24 on Monday, reaching $16.72. The company had a trading volume of 57,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,728,118. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.78. UBS Group AG has a 12 month low of $10.39 and a 12 month high of $16.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.11. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 21.49%. Analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

UBS has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.80 target price on shares of UBS Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.70.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.