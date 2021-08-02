Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.04 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) will announce sales of $2.04 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Expedia Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.83 billion and the highest is $2.36 billion. Expedia Group posted sales of $566.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 260.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Expedia Group will report full-year sales of $8.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.94 billion to $8.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $11.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.67 billion to $13.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Expedia Group.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 46.51% and a negative net margin of 44.59%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.83) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXPE. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised Expedia Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, July 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.18.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $160.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Expedia Group has a twelve month low of $76.75 and a twelve month high of $187.93. The company has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.73.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 65,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $11,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,458,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric M. Hart sold 53,907 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $9,164,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,109,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,769 shares of company stock valued at $28,818,931 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 160.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 438 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the second quarter worth $265,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 8.9% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,522 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,509 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $5,813,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 23,498 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,847,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

