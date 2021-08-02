Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) PT Raised to $118.00

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Truist Securities from $100.00 to $118.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist increased their target price on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPO traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $108.00. The stock had a trading volume of 123 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,199. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.67 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.98. Exponent has a twelve month low of $68.42 and a twelve month high of $107.40.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Exponent had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 26.17%. On average, research analysts expect that Exponent will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Exponent news, VP Bradley A. James sold 3,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total transaction of $284,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,426.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent during the fourth quarter worth $2,512,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent during the fourth quarter worth $571,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent during the fourth quarter worth $425,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

