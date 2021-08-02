Exterran (EXTN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.67) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $136.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.53 million. Exterran had a negative return on equity of 28.72% and a negative net margin of 17.94%. On average, analysts expect Exterran to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:EXTN opened at $4.38 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Exterran has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $6.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

In related news, CFO David Alan Barta acquired 8,600 shares of Exterran stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.06 per share, for a total transaction of $34,916.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,146.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Goodyear acquired 20,000 shares of Exterran stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.78 per share, with a total value of $75,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 141,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,494.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 748,600 shares of company stock worth $2,997,516. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Exterran Company Profile

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power generation solutions.

