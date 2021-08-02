Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Upgraded by Needham & Company LLC to Buy

Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $13.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Extreme Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. B. Riley upped their price target on Extreme Networks from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.50.

NASDAQ EXTR opened at $11.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.01. Extreme Networks has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $12.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 550.50 and a beta of 2.02.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 123.54% and a net margin of 0.19%. As a group, research analysts predict that Extreme Networks will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Extreme Networks news, Director John C. Shoemaker purchased 7,200 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $72,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 365,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,710. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $285,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 581,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,649,551.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,686,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,759,000 after acquiring an additional 74,038 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,733,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,415,000 after purchasing an additional 231,700 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,142,000 after purchasing an additional 255,096 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,522,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,072,000 after purchasing an additional 638,196 shares during the period. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,458,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,508,000 after purchasing an additional 365,902 shares during the period. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

