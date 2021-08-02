Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Insight Folios Inc

Insight Folios Inc grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 3.1% of Insight Folios Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,263,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,029,544,000 after buying an additional 4,703,848 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $1,648,683,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 12.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,506,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,535,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114,113 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 25.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,265,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,019,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,769,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $992,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380,503 shares during the period. 51.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.52.

Shares of XOM traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.45. The stock had a trading volume of 500,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,515,219. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.66. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

