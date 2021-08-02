Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) issued its earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The business’s revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $57.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.66. The stock has a market cap of $243.72 billion, a PE ratio of -18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.44. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $64.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,054.55%.
About Exxon Mobil
Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.
Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA
Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.