Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $14.35 Per Share

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Facebook in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the social networking company will post earnings of $14.35 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $13.15. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 target price (up from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.85.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $356.30 on Monday. Facebook has a 12 month low of $244.13 and a 12 month high of $377.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $342.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.66, for a total value of $28,806,618.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total transaction of $658,399.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 386 shares in the company, valued at $117,278.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,266,320 shares of company stock worth $763,126,495 over the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,021,574,000. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,300,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Facebook by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,792,537,000 after buying an additional 2,802,398 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,213,078 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,948,108,000 after buying an additional 2,380,105 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,662,359 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,667,735,000 after buying an additional 2,086,813 shares during the period. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.