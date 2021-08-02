Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Connolly Sarah T.

Connolly Sarah T. increased its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,085 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Facebook makes up 2.0% of Connolly Sarah T.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Facebook by 2.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,792,537,000 after buying an additional 2,802,398 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,780,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,095,469,000 after buying an additional 712,271 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,021,574,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Facebook by 8.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,548,108 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,990,513,000 after buying an additional 1,060,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 1.4% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,497,902 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,681,007,000 after buying an additional 177,413 shares in the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.13, for a total value of $25,519,049.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total transaction of $658,399.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,278.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,266,320 shares of company stock valued at $763,126,495 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB traded down $3.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $353.27. 366,210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,650,398. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.13 and a 1-year high of $377.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $342.95.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. Research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.85.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.