Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Raised to $450.00 at Evercore ISI

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price hoisted by Evercore ISI from $400.00 to $450.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $400.85.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $356.30 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $342.95. Facebook has a 52-week low of $244.13 and a 52-week high of $377.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. On average, equities analysts predict that Facebook will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.92, for a total transaction of $28,749,416.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total transaction of $78,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,099,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,266,320 shares of company stock valued at $763,126,495. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,021,574,000. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,300,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Facebook by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,792,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,398 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,213,078 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,948,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,662,359 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,667,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

