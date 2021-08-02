Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) PT Raised to $390.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $340.00 to $390.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Facebook from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC raised their price objective on Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a reduce rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist lifted their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $400.85.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $356.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook has a 1-year low of $244.13 and a 1-year high of $377.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $342.95.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. Equities analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 13.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total transaction of $3,357,995.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 25,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,292,212. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.90, for a total transaction of $15,910,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,266,320 shares of company stock valued at $763,126,495 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,792,537,000 after buying an additional 2,802,398 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,780,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,095,469,000 after buying an additional 712,271 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $8,021,574,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,548,108 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,990,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,497,902 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,681,007,000 after acquiring an additional 177,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

