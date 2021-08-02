Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) Short Interest Down 20.9% in July

Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 186,800 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the June 30th total of 236,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 225,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FARM. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Farmer Bros. by 259.9% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 699,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after acquiring an additional 505,303 shares during the period. North Run Capital LP purchased a new stake in Farmer Bros. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,409,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Farmer Bros. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,011,000. Archon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Farmer Bros. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,971,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Farmer Bros. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,537,000. 60.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FARM traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.79. 57,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.33. Farmer Bros. has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $13.08.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $93.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.37 million. Farmer Bros. had a negative return on equity of 26.90% and a negative net margin of 12.60%. On average, equities analysts expect that Farmer Bros. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farmer Bros. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Farmer Bros. Company Profile

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

