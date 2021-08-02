FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) Major Shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc Acquires 25,000 Shares

FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.48 per share, with a total value of $312,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Chatham Asset Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 3,438 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.30 per share, with a total value of $42,287.40.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 25,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.45 per share, with a total value of $311,250.00.

On Monday, July 26th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 125,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.12 per share, with a total value of $1,515,000.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 375,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.64 per share, for a total transaction of $4,365,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 12,500 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $149,000.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 23,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.71 per share, for a total transaction of $269,330.00.

On Thursday, July 15th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 135,468 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,757,019.96.

On Monday, July 12th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 30,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.30 per share, for a total transaction of $399,000.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 50,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $674,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 100,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,364,000.00.

NYSE:FST traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,216. FAST Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $14.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.60.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in FAST Acquisition by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 7,867 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in FAST Acquisition by 129.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in FAST Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $341,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in FAST Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,005,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in FAST Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,475,000. Institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

About FAST Acquisition

FAST Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in restaurant, hospitality, and related sectors. FAST Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

