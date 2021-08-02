Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.818-$5.059 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.18 billion-$5.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.11 billion.Ferrari also updated its FY21 guidance to EUR4.00-4.20 EPS.
RACE traded down $5.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $213.17. 17,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,888. The business’s 50 day moving average is $208.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.84. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $176.03 and a twelve month high of $233.66. The firm has a market cap of $39.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.89.
Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.22). Ferrari had a return on equity of 35.60% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.
About Ferrari
Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.
See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?
Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.