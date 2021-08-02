Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.818-$5.059 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.18 billion-$5.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.11 billion.Ferrari also updated its FY21 guidance to EUR4.00-4.20 EPS.

RACE traded down $5.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $213.17. 17,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,888. The business’s 50 day moving average is $208.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.84. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $176.03 and a twelve month high of $233.66. The firm has a market cap of $39.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.89.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.22). Ferrari had a return on equity of 35.60% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

RACE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ferrari from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America cut their price target on Ferrari from $287.00 to $281.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ferrari from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Redburn Partners reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $231.78.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

