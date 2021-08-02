Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the June 30th total of 1,470,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 267,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Ferrari stock traded down $5.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $212.57. 35,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,888. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $176.03 and a 12 month high of $233.66. The stock has a market cap of $39.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.70.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.22). Ferrari had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 35.60%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ferrari by 174.5% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 48.4% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 31.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RACE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ferrari from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $231.00 target price (down previously from $269.00) on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Ferrari from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ferrari from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.78.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

