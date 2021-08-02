Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the June 30th total of 1,470,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 267,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.
Ferrari stock traded down $5.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $212.57. 35,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,888. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $176.03 and a 12 month high of $233.66. The stock has a market cap of $39.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.70.
Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.22). Ferrari had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 35.60%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RACE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ferrari from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $231.00 target price (down previously from $269.00) on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Ferrari from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ferrari from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.78.
Ferrari Company Profile
Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.
