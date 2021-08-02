Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) Position Lowered by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,876 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 503.1% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FSTA stock opened at $43.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.86. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a one year low of $36.80 and a one year high of $43.69.

