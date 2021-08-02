Financial Comparison: 10X Capital Venture Acquisition (NASDAQ:VCVC) versus Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) and 10X Capital Venture Acquisition (NASDAQ:VCVC) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings for Luminar Technologies and 10X Capital Venture Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Luminar Technologies 0 3 5 0 2.63 10X Capital Venture Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00

Luminar Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $30.14, indicating a potential upside of 63.82%. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.52%. Given Luminar Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Luminar Technologies is more favorable than 10X Capital Venture Acquisition.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.2% of Luminar Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.3% of Luminar Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Luminar Technologies and 10X Capital Venture Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luminar Technologies N/A -206.62% -76.04% 10X Capital Venture Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Luminar Technologies and 10X Capital Venture Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luminar Technologies $13.95 million 448.24 -$362.30 million N/A N/A 10X Capital Venture Acquisition N/A N/A -$9.70 million N/A N/A

10X Capital Venture Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Luminar Technologies.

Summary

Luminar Technologies beats 10X Capital Venture Acquisition on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc. operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries. The Other Component Sales segment engages in the designing, testing, and consulting of non-standard integrated circuits for government agencies and defense contractors. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About 10X Capital Venture Acquisition

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology and tech-enabled businesses in the United States; and consumer internet, ecommerce, software, healthcare, and financial services industries internationally, as well as other industries that are being disrupted by advances in technology and on technology paradigms. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.