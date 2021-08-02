Financial Comparison: Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) and AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU)

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) and Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for AngloGold Ashanti and Centerra Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AngloGold Ashanti 0 6 3 0 2.33 Centerra Gold 1 6 1 0 2.00

AngloGold Ashanti presently has a consensus price target of $31.57, indicating a potential upside of 57.47%. Centerra Gold has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 36.82%. Given AngloGold Ashanti’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe AngloGold Ashanti is more favorable than Centerra Gold.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AngloGold Ashanti and Centerra Gold’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AngloGold Ashanti $4.43 billion 1.90 $953.00 million $2.38 8.42 Centerra Gold $1.69 billion 1.41 $408.54 million $1.55 5.19

AngloGold Ashanti has higher revenue and earnings than Centerra Gold. Centerra Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AngloGold Ashanti, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares AngloGold Ashanti and Centerra Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AngloGold Ashanti N/A N/A N/A Centerra Gold 31.99% 20.49% 16.11%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.6% of AngloGold Ashanti shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AngloGold Ashanti beats Centerra Gold on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates ten operations and three projects in eight countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold, Inc. engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

