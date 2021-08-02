Financial Contrast: eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) versus OLO (NYSE:OLO)

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) and OLO (NYSE:OLO) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares eBay and OLO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets eBay 25.49% 71.14% 12.24% OLO N/A N/A N/A

This table compares eBay and OLO’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio eBay $10.27 billion 4.52 $5.67 billion $2.93 23.28 OLO $98.42 million 52.56 $3.06 million N/A N/A

eBay has higher revenue and earnings than OLO.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for eBay and OLO, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score eBay 0 11 8 0 2.42 OLO 0 2 5 0 2.71

eBay currently has a consensus price target of $71.05, suggesting a potential upside of 4.17%. OLO has a consensus price target of $32.00, suggesting a potential downside of 8.75%. Given eBay’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe eBay is more favorable than OLO.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.6% of eBay shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.1% of OLO shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of eBay shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

eBay beats OLO on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About eBay

eBay Inc. operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About OLO

Olo Inc. provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

