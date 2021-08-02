Financial Contrast: LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) versus Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR)

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) and Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and Better Choice, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne 0 1 10 0 2.91 Better Choice 0 0 2 0 3.00

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne currently has a consensus target price of $600.00, indicating a potential upside of 274.10%. Better Choice has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 128.57%. Given LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne is more favorable than Better Choice.

Profitability

This table compares LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and Better Choice’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne N/A N/A N/A Better Choice -152.28% N/A -122.89%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and Better Choice’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne $51.00 billion 7.94 $5.37 billion $2.13 75.30 Better Choice $42.59 million 2.43 -$59.33 million ($1.21) -2.89

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has higher revenue and earnings than Better Choice. Better Choice is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Better Choice has a beta of -0.96, indicating that its share price is 196% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.6% of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne beats Better Choice on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE engages in the manufacture of luxury goods. It operates through the following business segments: Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry, Selective Retailing, and Other Activities & Eliminations. The Wines & Spirits segment produces and sells high quality champagne wines and sparkling wines. It also distributes vodka and white liquor. The Fashion & Leather Goods segment engages in the manufacture of luggage items, bags, accessories, shoes and clothes. The Perfumes & Cosmetics segment engages in the production and distribution of make-up, perfume and skin care products. The Watches & Jewelry segment manufactures luxury watches and accessories form men and women. It specializes in the field of chronographs and ultimate precision. The Selective Retailing segment is organized to promote an environment that is appropriate to the image and status of the luxury brands. It engages in the sale of luxury products to international travelers and on board cruise ships. This segment also manages beauty stores that combine direct access and customer assistance to customers. The Other Activities & Eliminations segment includes media division. It publishes newspapers and magazines, manages business and financial websites and holds radio stations. This segment also engages in the real estate industry and builds luxury yachts. The company was founded on January 1, 1987 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About Better Choice

Better Choice Company Inc. operates as an animal health and wellness company. It offers raw-diet dog food and treats, naturally formulated premium kibble and canned dog and cat food, freeze-dried raw dog food and treats, vegan dog food and treats, oral care products, supplements, and grooming aids. The company provides its products for dogs, cats, and pet parents under the Halo, TruDog, and Rawgo! brand names. Better Choice Company Inc. primarily sells its products through its online portal, as well as through online retailers and pet specialty stores. It has operations in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Asia. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Oldsmar, Florida.

