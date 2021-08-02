Financial Contrast: Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) and Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) and Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

0.0% of Largo Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and Largo Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile 2 1 4 0 2.29 Largo Resources 0 0 3 0 3.00

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile presently has a consensus target price of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.26%. Largo Resources has a consensus target price of $24.50, suggesting a potential upside of 49.21%. Given Largo Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Largo Resources is more favorable than Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile.

Profitability

This table compares Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and Largo Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile 9.60% 10.89% 4.84% Largo Resources 5.57% 2.80% 2.39%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and Largo Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile $1.82 billion 6.88 $164.52 million $0.90 52.78 Largo Resources $121.62 million 8.73 $6.76 million $0.11 149.27

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has higher revenue and earnings than Largo Resources. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Largo Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile beats Largo Resources on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services. The Specialty Plant Nutrients segment produces potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, and specialty blends. The Iodine and Derivatives segment manufactures iodine and iodine derivatives, which are used in a wide range of medical, pharmaceutical, agricultural, and industrial applications. The Lithium and Derivatives segment covers lithium carbonate for electrochemical materials for batteries, frits for the ceramic and enamel industries, heat-resistant glass, air conditioning chemicals, continuous casting powder for steel extrusion, primary aluminum smelting process, pharmaceuticals, and lithium derivatives. The Industrial Chemicals segment comprises industrial chemicals including sodium nitrate, potassium nitrate, and boric acid. The Potassium segment produces potassium chloride and potassium sulfate. The Other Products and Services s

Largo Resources Company Profile

Largo Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology. The company was founded on April 18, 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.