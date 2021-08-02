First Citizens Financial Corp Grows Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

First Citizens Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 32.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,762,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after buying an additional 9,464 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 158,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,195,000 after buying an additional 7,984 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 520,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,294,000 after buying an additional 70,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 111,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,458,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter.

VLUE traded down $0.56 on Monday, reaching $104.33. 1,126,445 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $89.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.21.

