First Citizens Financial Corp Has $2.40 Million Stock Position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF comprises about 1.8% of First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF were worth $2,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the 1st quarter worth $90,000.

IYK stock traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $187.78. 527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,900. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF has a 52 week low of $137.34 and a 52 week high of $187.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $181.78.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

