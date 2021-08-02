First Citizens Financial Corp Invests $230,000 in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

First Citizens Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 243.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 51.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.52.

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.95. 1,010,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,515,219. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.45. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $64.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.66.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.70) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

