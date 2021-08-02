First Citizens Financial Corp Trims Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

First Citizens Financial Corp trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 178.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

IJH traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $270.12. 122,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,293,739. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $175.98 and a 12-month high of $277.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $268.64.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Article: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.