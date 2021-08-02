First National Bank of South Miami Makes New Investment in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT)

First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,144,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,768,000 after buying an additional 35,849 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 880,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,937,000 after purchasing an additional 289,376 shares in the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 683,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,552,000 after purchasing an additional 193,000 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 593,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,105,000 after purchasing an additional 135,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 322,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,736,000 after purchasing an additional 84,581 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $90.77 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.57. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $81.32 and a 1-year high of $104.90.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.143 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Story: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.