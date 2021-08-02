First PREMIER Bank Boosts Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Danaher were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Vivid Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth about $302,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Danaher by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 42,235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of Danaher by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,108 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 77.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher stock opened at $297.49 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $266.87. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $192.51 and a 1-year high of $299.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $212.38 billion, a PE ratio of 39.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total value of $4,766,373.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $3,492,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,681 shares of company stock valued at $15,688,392 in the last ninety days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DHR. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.93.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

