First PREMIER Bank Buys Shares of 200 Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNXC. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Concentrix in the 2nd quarter worth $8,576,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth $1,383,000. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new position in Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth $293,000. 74.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Concentrix stock opened at $163.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.80. Concentrix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.00 and a fifty-two week high of $166.65.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Analysts expect that Concentrix Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNXC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research initiated coverage on Concentrix in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Concentrix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.75.

In related news, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $801,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $484,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,539,619.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 374,754 shares of company stock valued at $54,765,017. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

