First PREMIER Bank Buys Shares of 200 Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNXC. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Concentrix in the 2nd quarter worth $8,576,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth $1,383,000. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new position in Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth $293,000. 74.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Concentrix stock opened at $163.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.80. Concentrix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.00 and a fifty-two week high of $166.65.
CNXC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research initiated coverage on Concentrix in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Concentrix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.75.
In related news, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $801,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $484,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,539,619.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 374,754 shares of company stock valued at $54,765,017. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.
About Concentrix
Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.
