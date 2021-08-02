First PREMIER Bank Decreases Position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Posted by on Aug 2nd, 2021

First PREMIER Bank lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VNQI. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,442,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,344,000 after buying an additional 272,202 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 446,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,276,000 after buying an additional 126,162 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $58.40 on Monday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $46.56 and a 1-year high of $60.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.11.

