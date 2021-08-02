First PREMIER Bank Raises Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWF. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. S&T Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. S&T Bank now owns 1,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 12,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,341,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $280.66 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.36 and a 1-year high of $284.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $268.75.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

