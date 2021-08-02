First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) PT Lowered to C$37.50

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$38.50 to C$37.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ FY2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.82 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$36.00 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals to C$47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Cfra upped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$34.29.

TSE:FM opened at C$26.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 607.27. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of C$11.21 and a 12 month high of C$35.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$27.44.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a yield of 0.02%. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.94%.

In related news, Director G. Clive Newall sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.51, for a total value of C$1,525,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,693,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$82,164,027.81. Also, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.58, for a total value of C$764,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,538,048.26. In the last three months, insiders sold 298,413 shares of company stock worth $9,107,093.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

