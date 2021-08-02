First Resource Bank (OTCMKTS:FRSB) Posts Earnings Results

First Resource Bank (OTCMKTS:FRSB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $4.25 million during the quarter.
Shares of FRSB stock traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $11.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360. The firm has a market cap of $32.76 million, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.02. First Resource Bank has a 12-month low of $6.27 and a 12-month high of $11.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.80.
About First Resource Bank
