First Resource Bank (OTCMKTS:FRSB) Posts Earnings Results

First Resource Bank (OTCMKTS:FRSB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $4.25 million during the quarter.

Shares of FRSB stock traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $11.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360. The firm has a market cap of $32.76 million, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.02. First Resource Bank has a 12-month low of $6.27 and a 12-month high of $11.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.80.

About First Resource Bank

First Resource Bank provides personal and business banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals primarily in the southeastern area of Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking, money market, and escrow accounts, as well as certificate deposit account registry services, insured cash sweeps, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

