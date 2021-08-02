First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Susquehanna

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on First Solar from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on First Solar from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup cut First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on First Solar from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on First Solar from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $86.04 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.76. First Solar has a one year low of $58.34 and a one year high of $112.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. First Solar had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 18.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Solar will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $39,655.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,098 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,565.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 3,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $232,080.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,464 shares in the company, valued at $2,042,491.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,552 shares of company stock worth $2,873,534. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of First Solar by 10,102.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,744 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 96,786 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of First Solar by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,722 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in First Solar by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,248 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in First Solar by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 255,435 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $25,268,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $507,000. Institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

