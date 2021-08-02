First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FEO) Short Interest Up 44.3% in July

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FEO) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a growth of 44.3% from the June 30th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

NYSE:FEO opened at $14.27 on Monday. First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $11.86 and a 1 year high of $15.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FEO) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 751 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global emerging countries. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

